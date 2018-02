NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone went undercover as “Sam the Maintenance Man” to prank another talented big man, the Pelicans Anthony Davis.

Fitted in a janitor onesie, a wig of dreadlocks and glasses, the Mailman repeatedly disturbed what AD perceived to be a regular video shoot.

Check out the video above, courtesy of Red Bull.

