When he’s not on the court, Karl-Anthony Towns is a huge gamer.

The Timberwolves star spent yesterday in the Activision booth at the E3 video game conference playing the new Call of Duty: WWII (out 11/3/17) game. In addition to serving as a celebrity spokesperson for the game, Towns gave fans a behind the scenes access to the booth via Facebook Live.

We’ve spoken to KAT about love for the Call of Duty franchise before, but didn’t know the extent of his passion. During a Q&A Towns joked that he has a console in every room of his house so that he can literally play at any time.

