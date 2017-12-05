Kawhi Leonard, speaking to reporters for the first time since training camp opened Sept. 25, says he’s “feeling pretty healthy” on Monday and expects to be playing again “soon.”

Just don’t expect the All-Star forward to give a specific date for his return to action.

The San Antonio Spurs have gone 14-8 withouth their best player, who’s been out for more than two months rehabbing from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Per the Express-News:

“I still just have to go through more of the process, and I should be back soon,” said Leonard, who has missed the entire season to this point. Pressed on whether he has a target date to return, Leonard said, “No, just whenever…Just based on how I feel (is) when I will be released to play.” Leonard said he’s been taking his rehab “day to day, week to week.” “I’ve just been focused on (my recovery),” Leonard said. “It’s been a little frustrating. But my team is doing a great job right now holding its own.”

