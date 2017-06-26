The NBA announced the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams on Monday.
Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard were near-unanimous selections, with Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley rounding out the rest of the First Team.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. God is good!!! 1st Team All-Defense!!!!
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 26, 2017
Only player from the Eastern Conference made an All-Defensive team.
Check out the full results of the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Team voting (total points in parentheses):
2016-17 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
Draymond Green (198)
Rudy Gobert (196)
Kawhi Leonard (192)
Chris Paul (140)
Patrick Beverley (110)
2016-17 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
Tony Allen (80)
Danny Green (68)
Anthony Davis (58)
Andre Roberson (53)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (35)
Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley, 46 (12); Klay Thompson, 45 (16); John Wall, 38 (14); DeAndre Jordan, 35 (1); Paul Millsap, 35; Hassan Whiteside, 25 (1); Marcus Smart, 21 (5); Jimmy Butler, 18; LeBron James, 12 (1); Robert Covington, 11 (2); Russell Westbrook, 10 (5); Paul George, 7; Kevin Durant, 6; Dwight Howard, 6 (1); Mike Conley, 5 (1); Jae Crowder, 5; Jrue Holiday, 5; Wesley Matthews, 4 (2); Stephen Curry, 3; Andre Iguodala, 3 (1); Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 3; Ricky Rubio, 3; P.J. Tucker, 3; Trevor Ariza, 2; Nicolas Batum, 2; Marc Gasol, 2; Eric Gordon, 2 (1); Karl-Anthony Towns, 2 (1); Steven Adams, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 1; George Hill, 1; Serge Ibaka, 1; Damian Lillard, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, 1; Austin Rivers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, 1; Cody Zeller, 1.
