Led by Kawhi Leonard’s 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, the San Antonio Spurs evened up their second-round Playoff series with the Houston Rockets in a 121-96 victory Wednesday night.
Leonard bounced back from a rough Game 1 outing, and helped limit James Harden to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting.
The Spurs, however, lost point guard Tony Parker to a serious-looking left knee injury.
Per the AP:
Teammate Manu Ginobili said Parker was still hurting and unable to put any weight on his left leg after the game.
“It’s hard to see him limping and hurting now,” Ginobili said. “You kind of know that we’re not going to see him anytime soon. So, that’s a tough blow. We’ll see, we don’t know.”
The injury dampened a complete turnaround for the Spurs, who responded to a 126-99 defeat Monday with a similar domination in Game 2.
“I think we were able to get a feel for them in the first game,” Leonard said. “Just trying to contest all shots, limit them to one possession, don’t let them rebound the basketball on the offensive end and just get them off the 3-point line.”
