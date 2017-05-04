Led by Kawhi Leonard’s 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, the San Antonio Spurs evened up their second-round Playoff series with the Houston Rockets in a 121-96 victory Wednesday night.

Leonard bounced back from a rough Game 1 outing, and helped limit James Harden to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting.

The Spurs, however, lost point guard Tony Parker to a serious-looking left knee injury.

Per the AP: