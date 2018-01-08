Kawhi Leonard is out with partial tear of a “little muscle in his left shoulder” according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
Leonard was hurt in San Antonio’s 103-89 win Friday night over the Phoenix Suns.
Leonard suffers another injury https://t.co/5ufNtapwx8 #GoSpursGo #SpursNation
— Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) January 8, 2018
Though no timetable has been given for the Leonard’s return, Pop anticipates that the All-Star forward won’t be out for long.
Per the Express-News:
In his pre-game session with reporters, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard sustained a partial tear of a “little muscle in his left shoulder.”
The Spurs do not have a timeline for Leonard’s return, but Popovich did not rule him out for Monday’s game at Sacramento. The Spurs conclude their three-game West Coast trip on Friday night in Los Angeles for a game with the Lakers.
“I don’t think it will be a while,” Popovich said when asked how long he thought Leonard would be out.
