Kawhi Leonard is out with partial tear of a “little muscle in his left shoulder” according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Leonard was hurt in San Antonio’s 103-89 win Friday night over the Phoenix Suns.

Though no timetable has been given for the Leonard’s return, Pop anticipates that the All-Star forward won’t be out for long.

Per the Express-News:

In his pre-game session with reporters, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard sustained a partial tear of a “little muscle in his left shoulder.”

 

The Spurs do not have a timeline for Leonard’s return, but Popovich did not rule him out for Monday’s game at Sacramento. The Spurs conclude their three-game West Coast trip on Friday night in Los Angeles for a game with the Lakers.

 

“I don’t think it will be a while,” Popovich said when asked how long he thought Leonard would be out.