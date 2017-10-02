Kawhi Leonard will sit out the preseason with a lingering thigh injury.
Leonard's latest injury dates back to last season (and it has nothing to do with Zaza) #Spurs https://t.co/OePnW6AQ3H via @expressnews
— Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 1, 2017
According to the San Antonio Spurs, there’s no timetable for the All-Star forward’s return to action.
Leonard has been rehabbing the right quadriceps tendinopath all summer.
Per the Express-News:
Leonard didn’t participate in Saturday’s Silver & Black scrimmage at the AT&T Center. Afterward, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich revealed Leonard’s injury is left over from last season and that he has been rehabbing it all summer.
“It’s gone a little more slowly than we thought,” Popovich said.
The Spurs open preseason play Monday in Sacramento. After five exhibition games, they kick of the regular season Oct. 18 at home against Minnesota.
“He will probably miss the beginning of preseason or a good deal of preseason,” Popovich said of Leonard. “We are not going to put a timetable on it. But he is working on it and we will get him back as soon as we can.”
