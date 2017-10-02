Kawhi Leonard will sit out the preseason with a lingering thigh injury.

Leonard's latest injury dates back to last season (and it has nothing to do with Zaza) #Spurs https://t.co/OePnW6AQ3H via @expressnews — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 1, 2017

According to the San Antonio Spurs, there’s no timetable for the All-Star forward’s return to action.

Leonard has been rehabbing the right quadriceps tendinopath all summer.

Per the Express-News: