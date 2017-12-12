The Spurs have listed Kawhi Leonard as “probable” for Tuesday night’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Danny Green (tightness, left groin) and Kawhi Leonard (right quadriceps tendinopathy) are probable for tomorrow’s Spurs-Mavericks game. Kyle Anderson (left MCL sprain) is out. pic.twitter.com/ZprpaEbSAX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 11, 2017

The All-Star forward has sat out all of San Antonio’s 27 regular season games due to a left quadriceps tendinopathy.

Leonard last hooped in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, a 113-111 loss to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors, during which he went down with an ankle injury.

Per the Express-News:

“He’s looking good and practicing with us,” point guard Tony Parker said after practice Monday morning in San Antonio.” Indeed, reporters ushered into the portion of the practice open to the media were greeted by the sight of a sweat-drenched Leonard shooting free throws. At previous practices, there were no signs of much exertion from the two-time All-Star and two-time defensive player of the year. “We’re excited to have him back and see how he feels,” center Pau Gasol said.

