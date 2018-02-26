Report: Kawhi Leonard Rejoins Spurs, Aiming For March Return

After seeking additional consultation on his quad injury, Kawhi Leonard has reportedly rejoined the Spurs with hopes of returning to the court in March.

According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard hopes to participate in full five-on-five practices in the near future.

ESPN reporting with @mikecwright: Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has returned to San Antonio to resume working out with team. There's hope of a March return. https://t.co/hNqFOMrrwa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2018

San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard plans to resume working with the team at the Spurs’ practice facility this week — with the hopes of returning to the lineup sometime in March, league sources told ESPN. Leonard has returned to San Antonio from New York, where he spent three weeks seeking further consultation on a right quad injury that has sidelined him for most of the season, league sources said.

