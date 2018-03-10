Report: Spurs Targeting Thursday as Return Date for Kawhi Leonard

At one point it seemed doubtful Kawhi Leonard would even return to the San Antonio Spurs’ lineup at all this year, but ESPN’s Lisa Walters reported before Saturday night’s primetime game between the Spurs and Thunder that Leonard could return as early as Thursday, a report that Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed.

ESPN's Lisa Salters is reporting that San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard could return as early as Thursday's game against New Orleans. League sources tell me that barring a setback, Thursday vs. Pels is indeed the targeted return of Leonard to the lineup. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2018

Leonard hasn’t played since Jan. 13 and has only notched 210 minutes all year after making the All-NBA First Team in 2017. Leonard is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in limited minutes this year.