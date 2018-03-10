Report: Spurs Targeting Thursday as Return Date for Kawhi Leonard

The All-NBA forward has only played in nine games this year
by March 10, 2018
43

At one point it seemed doubtful Kawhi Leonard would even return to the San Antonio Spurs’ lineup at all this year, but ESPN’s Lisa Walters reported before Saturday night’s primetime game between the Spurs and Thunder that Leonard could return as early as Thursday, a report that Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed.

Leonard hasn’t played since Jan. 13 and has only notched 210 minutes all year after making the All-NBA First Team in 2017. Leonard is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in limited minutes this year.

