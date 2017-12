Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is reportedly targeting Tuesday against the Mavericks to make his season debut, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright.

Leonard has missed 25 games while rehabbing a quad injury.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is now targeting his return on Tuesday against Dallas, league sources tell @mikecwright and me. He has yet to play this season with a quad injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2017

RELATED:

Kawhi Leonard: ‘I Should Be Back Soon’