Kelly Olynyk Earns $1 Million Bonus in Win vs Hawks

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk earned a $1 million bonus in the first two minutes of Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Atlanta Hawks, but didn’t rest on his laurels.

“Instead, I just made it rain,” the big fella said after reaching the 1,700-minute mark for the season in a 115-86 victory.

Olynyk's hot shooting powers Heat past Hawks (from @AP) https://t.co/tYVZKVSWKt — Charles Odum (@CharlesOdum) April 5, 2018

Olynyk finished with 19 points and made five 3-pointers.

Per the AP: