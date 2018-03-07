Kelly Oubre Discusses Dealing With Anxiety And Depression

The Wizards’ Kelly Oubre opened up about his battle with anxiety and depression on Wednesday while appearing on NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards Tip-Off podcast. Oubre is the third NBA player to recently discuss how the topic relates to him personally, following DeMar DeRozan last month and Kevin Love earlier this week.

He said on the podcast:

“That s–t is serious. I just go into a quiet place and breath, man. Just being mindful is the only way I know how to get through any anxiety, any depression or anything like that.”

It’s just another instance of a professional athlete explaining how he deals with his personal, internal struggles, even as fans and the basketball community don’t realize it.