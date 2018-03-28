Kemba Walker Becomes Hornets All-Time Leading Scorer

by March 28, 2018
215

With 21 points on Wednesday night, Kemba Walker became the all-time leading scorer in Charlotte Hornets history with 9,841 points, surpassing Dell Curry.

The seventh-year guard out of UConn has been with Charlotte his entire career and has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last three seasons. This year also included his second All-Star selection.

Here’s the play — a reverse layup through two defenders — that put Walker into record books. It was his last bucket of the night:

The Cavs ultimately beat the Hornets on Wednesday, 118-105.

 
