Kenyon Martin Says 85 Percent of NBA Smokes Marijuana

by April 20, 2018
405

While the NBA bans the use of marijuana, Kenyon Martin estimates that “85 percent” of the League continues to find ways to smoke marijuana.

In a roundtable discussion with B/R Mag’s Master Tesfatsion, Matt Barnes added that not only the players—but coaches and executives—smoke weed.

“Some of the people who are cranking whips and suspending us are smoking weed,” Barnes says.

How many closet smokers are there in the NBA?

Kenyon Martin: “I think 85 percent of the League. It was a lot of people who you wouldn’t think (smoked).”

Matt Barnes: “GMs, coaches, presidents. It goes deeper than you would think. Some of the people who are cranking whips and suspending us are smoking weed.”

Al Harrington: “Mostly everybody is a closet smoker.”

Stephen Jackson: ‘I Smoked My Whole Career’

  
