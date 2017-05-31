Late last week, Kenyon Martin rehashed the story of one of the greatest teammate feuds in NBA history.
Martin went into detail about the time he nearly murdered JR Smith for stuffing his car with popcorn seven years ago.
The audio of K-Mart losing his mind in the Denver Nuggets’ locker room is well worth your time.
ESPN has more from this amazing story:
“That ain’t no [expletive] joke,” Martin said. “I’m going to find out who did it … put my [expletive] hands on one of y’all. I’m going to put my hands on whoever did it. You better believe that. It’s [expletive] personal. You better believe it.”
Martin, who has missed 15 games with a torn patella tendon in his left knee, threatened to boycott the postseason if he did not find out who was responsible.
“How ’bout if I don’t play in the playoffs until somebody tells me who did it,” Martin said more than once.
“It was just an April Fools joke that went horribly wrong,” said a member of the Nuggets organization who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “The kid thought it would be funny and it wasn’t. Kenyon was back at practice today and everything was fine between him and his teammates.”
