Dion Waiters and the Heat handed the Warriors their seventh loss of the season last night on a game-winner by Waiters. Following the game, Kevin Durant gave props to his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and cracked a joke saying that “if anybody would hit a game winner against me, it would be Dion Waiters:”

Kevin Durant: "If anyone would hit a game-winner against me, it would be Dion Waiters." pic.twitter.com/m4zWqt3kkl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2017

Waiters and KD were teammates in OKC for two seasons and during his presser, Durant said that he and Waiters have a “big brother, little brother relationship:”

Kevin Durant said Dion Waiters "gave me a little wink" after the 3. "F'ing sucks seeing it go through the rim" (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/onemdmmeAY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2017

