Dion Waiters and the Heat handed the Warriors their seventh loss of the season last night on a game-winner by Waiters. Following the game, Kevin Durant gave props to his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and cracked a joke saying that “if anybody would hit a game winner against me, it would be Dion Waiters:”

Waiters and KD were teammates in OKC for two seasons and during his presser, Durant said that he and Waiters have a “big brother, little brother relationship:”

Related
Kevin Durant to Dion Waiters: ‘F*ck You’