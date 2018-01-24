Kevin Durant says he was a “jerk” and an “asshole” to referee James Williams during the Warriors‘ 123-112 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Golden State held a 17-point lead with 2:50 remaining when Durant was ejected for jawing at the refs about a no-call on the previous play.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Durant admitted that he deserves “whatever [fine] the League is going to throw at me.”

“I looked at the plays, a couple techs, and I was being an asshole last night. I was being a jerk. “That one foul at the end wasn’t a foul. I shouldn’tve slammed the ball down like I did. “I can go back and say that I was being a jerk last night, and I deserve whatever the League is going to throw at me. “I wish I would have handled that better, obviously, but it was kind of heat-of-the-moment for me. I could be better. It’s a great learning experience for me, though.” […] “I wish I could apologize to (referee) James [Williams] because that was out of my character.”

