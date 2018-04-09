Durant: College Coaches Are Acting ‘Like Daycare Owners’

by April 09, 2018
464
Warriors star Kevin Durant says that college coaches are “like daycare owners” for one-and-done players.

In a story by B/R’s Jonathan Abrams, Durant said coaches aren’t taking time to educate the players who quickly pass through the program.

“Nowadays, these coaches are just like daycare owners,” Durant said. “They’re like, We’re just going to get these guys for a year and we’re not going to really coach them, because I know they’re going to be out the next year.

“That’s not how basketball’s supposed to played. That’s not how you’re supposed to be coached. You can’t teach the game like that.”

