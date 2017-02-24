Expectations are high for the newly-formed combo of All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

According to Kevin Durant, something “legendary” may be brewing in NOLA’s frontcourt.

ICYMI: Kevin Durant had some lofty praise today for New Orleans' new frontcourt duo. https://t.co/78JsOnPOsr — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 24, 2017

Boogie finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds in his Pelicans debut, but suffered a 129-99 loss to the visiting Houston Rockets.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“I think it could be legendary,” Durant said after the Warriors’ shoot-around Thursday. “Cous, I’m sure he didn’t even know he was getting traded until after the (All-Star) game,” Durant said. “That organization and that city are getting a great player. I think (Cousins and Davis) could do well together.” “It’s good to see Cous in an environment where they actually want him,” Durant said. “It’s good to see AD get somebody else down there to kind of go through the trenches with him. It’ll be fun. If we do play them, it’ll be a great series.”

