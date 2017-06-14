Kevin Durant is now an NBA champion, and nothing could be more absurd than the storyline of him supposedly “hopping on” to win a title in Golden State.

“Check the numbers,” the Finals MVP implored anyone who dared to question his seismic career choice last summer to join the Warriors.

From #TheJump: KD didn't hop on the bandwagon, he hopped in the driver's seat. An honest interview where he claps back at the critics. pic.twitter.com/YAnyGNPUwZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 13, 2017

Durant says he’s grateful to everyone who helped him reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Per the AP:

[Stephen] Curry, Kevin Durant and their teammates are determined to build a dynasty together — and they might just be well on their way. “We’re obviously just getting started,” Curry said after closing out Cleveland in Monday night’s NBA Finals Game 5. “This is something that we want to continue to do, but for us to have these conversations that we had almost a year ago and now being in this position, worth every shot we took in practice, fighting through injuries that he had this year, and it’s an unbelievable feeling.” At the start, Curry took a back seat to let KD get comfortable. Then Curry carried Golden State while Durant healed from a left knee injury that sidelined him late in the regular season. “Steph definitely took a back seat to start the season until he realized we didn’t need him to take a back seat, we need you to be aggressive as you’re going to be,” forward Draymond Green said. “And when Steph turned that corner, I think it was after Christmas Day, when he turned that corner, we became almost unbeatable.”

