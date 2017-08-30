According to Kevin Durant, Dion Waiters has no one to blame but himself for not being able to negotiate for more than $52 million over four seasons with the Heat this summer.

KD says Waiters “knows” it’s his fault for not getting a bigger payday.

Durant believes his former teammate could have had his breakout much sooner.

Per The Ringer:

Are you ready to play in a league where Dion Waiters has a $52 million contract? Durant: “Hell yeah. He should have got more. … But he knows that his fault.” He knows, why? Durant: “He could have got more. He fucked around.” You thought he waited too long? Durant: “Nah, nah, he’s supposed to be better. He know that. He waited too long to do what he’s doing in Miami I think.”

