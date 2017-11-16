Kevin Durant says he’s happy to be in a situation with the Warriors where he’s not the face of the franchise.

In a feature by GQ’s Zach Baron, Durant added that he’s “bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’”

I went to Delhi with Kevin Durant. We talked about a lot of things: https://t.co/qBOvvxKHKq — Zach Baron (@zachbaron) November 16, 2017

“Steph Curry is the face of the franchise, and that helps me out, because I don’t have to,” he said. “I don’t want to have to be the leader. I’m not a leader. I’m bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’ “No. I’m one of those guys that’s just like, ‘Let’s do this shit together. Let’s just work everybody together. I don’t mind being on the front line with you, but let’s come and do it together.’ “That’s my way of leadership. I’m leading by example.”

RELATED:

Kevin Durant Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ After Leaving OKC