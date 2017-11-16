Kevin Durant says he’s happy to be in a situation with the Warriors where he’s not the face of the franchise.

In a feature by GQ’s Zach Baron, Durant added that he’s “bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’”

“Steph Curry is the face of the franchise, and that helps me out, because I don’t have to,” he said.

 

“I don’t want to have to be the leader. I’m not a leader. I’m bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’

 

“No. I’m one of those guys that’s just like, ‘Let’s do this shit together. Let’s just work everybody together. I don’t mind being on the front line with you, but let’s come and do it together.’

 

“That’s my way of leadership. I’m leading by example.”

