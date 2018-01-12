Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be named a captain and pick a team in the upcoming All-Star Draft.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Durant said that he’s not interested in “all the extra stuff.”

In the All-Star voting second returns, KD was second in the Western Conference by 43,599 votes to Stephen Curry.

Via ESPN:

“I don’t want to do it. I’d rather somebody else do it. It’s cool to be an All-Star, but all the extra stuff … I just want to go play in the game.

 

“[The new format]’s cool, a different way, a creative way that’s good for the fans.

 

“But me, I’ll let somebody else pick the teams.”

