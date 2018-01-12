Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be named a captain and pick a team in the upcoming All-Star Draft.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Durant said that he’s not interested in “all the extra stuff.”

In the All-Star voting second returns, KD was second in the Western Conference by 43,599 votes to Stephen Curry.

Either Steph Curry or Kevin Durant will likely be an All-Star captain. But do they want to be? One says yes, one says no in a conversation with @TheAthleticSF https://t.co/QV2zk4dJPn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2018

Via ESPN:

“I don’t want to do it. I’d rather somebody else do it. It’s cool to be an All-Star, but all the extra stuff … I just want to go play in the game. “[The new format]’s cool, a different way, a creative way that’s good for the fans. “But me, I’ll let somebody else pick the teams.”

