Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Like Analytics at All’

Kevin Durant railed against the ubiquity of analytics in today’s NBA during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week.

Durant says he only cares for “real stats” and thinks fans, media and “blog boys” don’t sit through nearly enough games.

KD added that winning a championship last summer didn’t change him in any way.

