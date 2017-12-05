Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were both tossed out of Monday’s night game in New Orleans, after the two All-Stars confronted one another during a heated argument late in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 125-115 win against the Pelicans.
KD and Boogie got tossed… another day, another ejection 😩 pic.twitter.com/yBh6nnFg6z
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 5, 2017
KD and Boogie had to again be separated once they reached the locker room area.
Durant, however, says he has no interest whatsoever in getting into a real fight.
New, and ejection news: More on DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant's "heated conversation," and why extra security was used to diffuse the situation again off the floor. https://t.co/zXxse7jPit
— Christian Boutwell (@_CBoutwell) December 5, 2017
Per the New Orleans Advocate:
“I’m not going to fight nobody,” Durant told reporters after about the ejection, his third this season.
“I don’t want to get injured. I don’t want to get suspended. I love to play. I love making money for my family. I’m not trying to get suspended or get in no fights with nobody.”
Added Durant: “We’re just talking, getting into it. It’s a heated matchup. It’s a heated conversation. We said what we had to say and moved on. If it escalates, we’ve got teammates and so many people that can get in-between us and prevent us from doing anything stupid.”
