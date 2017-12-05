Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were both tossed out of Monday’s night game in New Orleans, after the two All-Stars confronted one another during a heated argument late in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 125-115 win against the Pelicans.

KD and Boogie had to again be separated once they reached the locker room area.

Durant, however, says he has no interest whatsoever in getting into a real fight.

Per the New Orleans Advocate:

“I’m not going to fight nobody,” Durant told reporters after about the ejection, his third this season.

 

“I don’t want to get injured. I don’t want to get suspended. I love to play. I love making money for my family. I’m not trying to get suspended or get in no fights with nobody.”

 

Added Durant: “We’re just talking, getting into it. It’s a heated matchup. It’s a heated conversation. We said what we had to say and moved on. If it escalates, we’ve got teammates and so many people that can get in-between us and prevent us from doing anything stupid.”