Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were both tossed out of Monday’s night game in New Orleans, after the two All-Stars confronted one another during a heated argument late in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 125-115 win against the Pelicans.

KD and Boogie got tossed… another day, another ejection 😩 pic.twitter.com/yBh6nnFg6z — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 5, 2017

KD and Boogie had to again be separated once they reached the locker room area.

Durant, however, says he has no interest whatsoever in getting into a real fight.

New, and ejection news: More on DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant's "heated conversation," and why extra security was used to diffuse the situation again off the floor. https://t.co/zXxse7jPit — Christian Boutwell (@_CBoutwell) December 5, 2017

