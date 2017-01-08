The Golden State Warriors blew a 24-point lead and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night and following a late-game timeout, cameras caught Draymond Green having an animated conversation with Kevin Durant. Prior to the timeout, KD waved off Steph Curry and went iso against Zach Randolph before ultimately missing a 3-pointer.

During yesterday’s media session, Durant was asked about the conversation and said “It wasn’t an argument. It wasn’t a disagreement…I agreed with him.”

Via Anthony Slater:

Kevin Durant on the Draymond interaction: "It wasn't an argument. It wasn't a disagreement…I agreed with him." pic.twitter.com/xPNIoZdW4h — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2017

Green told reporters after the game that he was “happy [the Warriors] lost.”

Via ESPN:

“I’m actually happy we lost today because there’s some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship, and that’s our goal,” he said. “So trying to win every regular-season game really don’t matter. I want to see us get better each and every time we step on the floor, and I don’t feel like that’s been happening for the things we need to get better at. So I’m kind of thrilled that we lost because you usually make corrections when you lose.”

