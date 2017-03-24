In another encouraging sign for the Warriors, Kevin Durant put down a two-handed jam Thursday at the conclusion of practice.
Kevin Durant just did a two-handed vertical dunk before exiting the practice court. Prior, he did some spot shooting. He looks good.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 23, 2017
The Dubs are hopeful that the superstar forward, currently nursing a knee injury, will suit up before the regular season comes to an end.
Durant is at least a week away from receiving medical clearance, says the team.
Per CSN Bay Area:
Wearing a brace that extended from his upper left calf to his just above his quadriceps, Durant was floating up easy jump shots and even going airborne for a post-practice dunk.
“(He) did a little bit more today, went through some 5-on-0 stuff, some lateral movement,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Seems like he makes a new stride each day. It’s a good sign.”
Durant is continuing to rehabilitate in the wake of sustaining a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) and tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28 at Washington. The Warriors originally placed a four-week timetable for reevaluation, and team doctors are scheduled to perform that on March 30.
