In another encouraging sign for the Warriors, Kevin Durant put down a two-handed jam Thursday at the conclusion of practice.

Kevin Durant just did a two-handed vertical dunk before exiting the practice court. Prior, he did some spot shooting. He looks good. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 23, 2017

The Dubs are hopeful that the superstar forward, currently nursing a knee injury, will suit up before the regular season comes to an end.

Durant is at least a week away from receiving medical clearance, says the team.

