Kevin Durant will take on his old team tonight for the second time, and admits that the matchup will forever carry extra weight.

Durant torched the OKC Thunder for a season-high 39 points back in November.

Kevin Durant to ESPN on emotions still raw going up against Thunder: "It's never going to be a regular game for me." https://t.co/X6jnsGMlpO — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2017

KD and former teammate Russell Westbrook have yet to speak since his departure last summer:

“It’s never going to be a regular game for me,” Durant told ESPN in advance of his second go-around with OKC. “I’m just going to play. There’s nothing serious. We got the first one out the way, and we’re just going to play the next game.” From the seven All-Star appearances, to the 2012 NBA Finals trip and to the 2014 MVP award, he said OKC will forever have a special place in his heart. “I’m sure it will [be emotional],” Durant said. “It’s people I’ve been with for so long and to see them again, yeah, they’ll be some emotions. But I’ve still got a job to do.”

