Kevin Durant rose up and drained the defining shot of the 2017 NBA Finals in Game 3, a moment KD felt was a passing of the torch from LeBron James.
Durant’s clutch bucket propelled the Golden State Warriors to the title, and sealed his case as the Finals MVP.
The 29-year-old superstar says it was especially sweet to come through on the highest level against his “idol.”
Per GQ:
In Game 3, with his team trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers with under a minute to go, he hit the shot of his life—a three-pointer, tossed up as casually and optimistically as a wave hello, over LeBron James, his role model and rival.
“That was the best moment I ever had,” Durant told me.
“I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my fucking idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me.”
