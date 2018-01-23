Rockets big man Clint Capela‘s boasts about Houston supposedly being a better team than the Golden State Warriors caught Kevin Durant‘s attention, who quickly moved to dismiss them as words from a marginal player.

KD says they would hold more weight had James Harden or Chris Paul said them.

Durant doesn’t want the defending NBA champs giving their rivals any more motivation by getting into a war of words.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“It’s all part of the game,” Kevin Durant said on Monday after practice. “They beat us twice this year. Obviously we’re confident and we feel we’re the best team in the league as well. But we can be beat on any night.” Durant discounted the words, in part because of who they were coming from. “You hear that from the guys like Capela, catching the ball and laying it up because his job is not as hard,” Durant said. “When your job is hard you know you can’t come out there and say s*** like that. I don’t expect that from (Chris Paul) and James (Harden). They know how hard it is to come out and do that every night. Capela, I mean, catch and dunk every night so it’s pretty easy.” It’s all bulletin board material for the playoffs. “We don’t want to give those teams that kind of confidence but we let it happen,” Durant said. “If we end up seeing this team, I’m sure it will be a fun one.”

