Kevin Durant‘s favorite player to watch is Giannis Antekokounmpo, and KD thinks The Greek Freak could “could end up being the best player to ever play.”

Durant says he’s never seen a force like Antekokounmpo before.

Durant has “guaranteed” an MVP award for Giannis, and thinks the Bucks’ All-Star forward is longer, faster and more athletic than the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Per KD’s YouTube Q&A with fans:

“I like long, athletic guys,” Durant said. “That’s just who I am. The Greek Freak I think is a force, and I’ve never seen anything like him. And his ceiling is probably—he could end up being the best player to ever play if he really wanted to. That’s pretty scary to think about. But he’s by far my favorite player to watch.”

