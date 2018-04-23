Kevin Durant: Giannis Antetokounmpo Should ‘Play for Himself’

Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to play in Milwaukee for a couple of decades, a sentiment Kevin Durant once shared as member of the OKC Thunder, but KD says that Giannis ultimately must do what’s best for him and his burgeoning NBA career.

“I would tell him to play for himself,” Durant says of the advice he would give Antetokounmpo as he charts his future with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee for the rest of his career. The Bucks are trying to make sure they do everything they can on and off the floor to make that dream a reality. https://t.co/3UuvZL7RlX — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 22, 2018

Durant admits that the pressure of carrying a small-market franchise affected his play on the court.

