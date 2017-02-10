Late in the third quarter of last Saturday’s road loss to the Kings, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green began yelling at each other.
KD claims that the argument—which started on the court and continued on the bench during a stoppage in play—was “good for me.”
As for Green, he said that the verbal sparring with his superstar teammate is simply a winning “tactic.”
Per CSN Bay Area:
“The Draymond thing — I didn’t even know that was a big deal until he came into the locker room and told me about it today,” Durant answered. “I didn’t have any energy as far as pressuring the ball, boxing out, getting out in transition. He (saw) that. And as a teammate, you can just let me be in the clouds or you can bring me back down, and I think he did a good job.
“We went back and forth there and that kind of got me going. I had three or four blocks in the fourth quarter. I didn’t score well but I think defensively I was there for the team and made plays on the offensive end … he (saw) me kind of drifting the other way and whatever that was we had, it helped. And it felt like it was planned (laughter) … sometimes you need that. It’s a long season … it was good for me.”
On Tuesday, Draymond opened up about what transpired against the Kings. Sort of. […] “It was actually a tactic. But that’s for us to know and everyone else to figure out.”
