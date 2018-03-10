Kevin Durant On Heckling Blazers Fan: ‘I’m Glad The Ref Got His Ass’

by March 10, 2018
257

During Friday night’s Blazers-Warriors game at the Moda Center, a heckling fan who tried to get into it with Kevin Durant was ejected.

As he was escorted out by security, KD blew a kiss and flashed the peace sign at him. Peep the video above.

Afterwards, Durant discussed the interaction with reporters, saying he was “glad the refs got his ass,” via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Durant had 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, but the Warriors lost 108-125 to the Blazers.

