Kevin Durant On Heckling Blazers Fan: ‘I’m Glad The Ref Got His Ass’

During Friday night’s Blazers-Warriors game at the Moda Center, a heckling fan who tried to get into it with Kevin Durant was ejected.

As he was escorted out by security, KD blew a kiss and flashed the peace sign at him. Peep the video above.

Afterwards, Durant discussed the interaction with reporters, saying he was “glad the refs got his ass,” via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Kevin Durant discusses the interaction with the ejected fan courtside: “I’m glad the ref got his ass.” pic.twitter.com/tWTP3Jw6Eq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2018

Durant had 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, but the Warriors lost 108-125 to the Blazers.

