Kevin Durant weighed in on the Kyrie Irving saga from the other side of the world.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, currently in India, just wants Kyrie to find a happy home, “wherever that is”.

KD claims not to care about the drama in Cleveland.

Per ESPN:

“I really don’t care about the Kyrie Irving situation,” Durant said at a news conference Friday at the NBA Academy India in Noida. “I just want guys in the league to be happy where they’re playing and have some fun playing ball. “So, wherever that is, for Kyrie, I hope he finds that. But LeBron James is a phenomenal player. I got a chance to play on his team in the Olympics in 2012, and learned a lot from him.” Irving recently requested to be traded by the Cavaliers, saying that he wants to play in a situation where he can be a focal point and doesn’t want to play alongside James anymore, sources said. Sources said that the the San Antonio Spurs are a preferred destination for Irving. The New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are also potential destinations for Irving, league sources said.

