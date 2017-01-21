Ahead of the Warriors’ matchup with the Thunder this week, Kevin Durant took time to reflect on his time in OKC with Anthony Slater of the Mercury News.

Asked if James Harden could have been satisfied in his sixth man role if he wasn’t traded, Durant responded that not only would Harden have accepted his role, he could’ve been recognized as a great player.

Here’s KD’s full statement:

“I think he’d have stayed in that role. I think so,” Durant said. “He’d have still been a really great player. You look at it, a lot of people wouldn’t have looked at him as a Sixth Man. He’d have been better. I think he’d have been better. “Obviously I’m sure he loves what he’s doing now, but if we would’ve won a championship, I think the perception of him would’ve just been as a great player. ‘He’s the heart, he’s what makes us go.’ “That’s what his label would’ve been, instead of just Sixth Man. He would’ve probably been the best Sixth Man that ever was.”

