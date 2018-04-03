Kevin Durant: James Harden’s Turn to Win MVP

According to Kevin Durant, it is James Harden‘s turn to win the NBA’s most valuable player award.

Kevin Durant on James Harden’s inevitable MVP chase: ‘It’s his turn’: @anthonyVslater https://t.co/XHCPuM8TDJ — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) April 2, 2018

Durant says Harden’s time to win the League’s highest individual honor has arrived.

Per The Athletic:

“It’s his turn,” Kevin Durant told The Athletic recently. “Just give it to him. It’s his time to win it.”

Harden is on the cusp of joining two of his former OKC Thunder teammates—Durant back in 2014 and Russell Westbrook last season—as an MVP.