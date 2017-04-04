Kevin Durant has let most of the criticism since joining the Warriors roll off his back, but James Worthy threw him for a loop.

Durant, after some prodding, said Worthy was two-faced when discussing his controversial move to Golden State.

Durant wishes Worthy and other greats wouldn’t sell out current players.

Per CSN Bay Area (via The Bill Simmons Podcast):

Durant: “Out of his respect to him … but he did kind of do some shady sh*t to me.” Durant then shared the following story: “We played in Vancouver, first game in a Warriors uniform. And I see James Worthy walking out as I was leaving the game … it’s a legend here. ‘Big Game James.’ I didn’t get to see him play but I just know all about him … I’m a little skeptical at this point to even talk to anybody from the generation before because I don’t even know how they feel about me as a person, as a player because these dudes — they look at me as like, ‘Oh you switching teams, you chasing this, you chasing that.’ So I’m just gonna keep it moving. “But he was like, ‘Man. Don’t worry about that stuff. People change jobs every single year, every single day. Don’t worry about that. Just go out there and keep working and go win.’ So I’m like, ‘Man that’s nice.’ “So I came back home that night and my boy Randy — I was like, ‘Man. James worthy was cool. He showed me so much love. I appreciate that.’ He (Randy) was like, ‘Huh? He was talking so bad about you on TV. He was saying Magic (Johnson) wouldn’t have done that. I wouldn’t have done that…’ “Yo, stop selling out. Stop selling your brothers out. This is a fraternity. Stop selling us out … stop doing that man, and then come in my face talking that nonsense. I was really fooled with him.”

