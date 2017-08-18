Kevin Durant says the rift between Cavs stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James is “just a regular NBA problem.”

KD doesn’t think Irving wanting to play elsewhere is necessarily the end of the world.

Durant believes that Cleveland will eventually “figure it out.”

Per ESPN:

“It’s just a regular NBA problem, right? A lot of teams have gone through this before,” Durant said. “They’ll figure it out. That’s a great organization, a championship organization. They’ll figure it out.”

James and Irving haven’t communicated since the request was made in July. Two alpha males on the same team not getting along isn’t new territory. The Cavaliers seek young assets in return for Irving, but newly hired general manager Koby Altman will be patient and is willing to extend the asset search into the regular season.

It would be an awkward, circus-like training camp if Irving isn’t moved by then, but Durant is adamant that the two stars would eventually work it out.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Durant said. “Both of those guys won a championship together. They love each other. If Kyrie wants to do something else, that’s on him. I’m sure whatever happens, it’ll work out for the best for both of them. But it’s just a normal NBA problem. It’s just two big stars that it’s happening to.”