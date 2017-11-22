Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant says playing against his former team is now “just a regular game.”

KD “learned how to tune out the crowd” in OKC.

Kevin Durant downplaying the Warriors-Thunder game in OKC tomorrow: "Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd." pic.twitter.com/bKhqjT9JWw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2017

Durant is nursing a sprained left ankle, and is listed as questionable for tonight’s battle against the Thunder.

