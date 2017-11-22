Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant says playing against his former team is now “just a regular game.”
KD “learned how to tune out the crowd” in OKC.
Kevin Durant downplaying the Warriors-Thunder game in OKC tomorrow: "Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd." pic.twitter.com/bKhqjT9JWw
Durant is nursing a sprained left ankle, and is listed as questionable for tonight’s battle against the Thunder.
Per the SF Chronicle:
“We’ll see how I feel in the morning,” Durant said after practice Tuesday at St. John’s University. “Right now, it feels good.”
He was seen testing his ankle after practice by joining Stephen Curry in a lengthy shooting routine. If he is available Wednesday, Durant would play in Oklahoma City against his former team for just the second time since he signed with Golden State in July 2016.
“It’s a regular game for me now,” Durant said. “I learned how to tune out the crowd. I learned to tune out the (BS) and just play. Just keep it at basketball and it’ll be all right.”
