The NBA has released the early returns from the 2017 NBA All-Star voting and the results are surprising to say the least. Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the two leading vote getters, but Giannis Anetokounmpo and Zaza Pachulia are not far behind.

Giannis and Pachulia have never been selected for an All-Star game, though Pachulia fell under 15,000 votes short from being selected last year. The voting rules have changed this season with 50 percent of the vote coming from the fans and 25 percent each coming from the players and selected media members. Kyrie Irving came out and said that the media should not be able to vote while Carmelo Anthony thinks the fans should control the vote in full.

Check the full results below:

Earlier today, the NBA released the 2017 editions of the All-Star uniforms. All-Star weekend takes place in New Orleans from February 17-19.

