The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that All-Star forward Kevin Durant, barring any unforeseen setbacks, will be in uniform tomorrow night.
Durant has missed 19 games with a grade-2 MCL sprain and bone bruise to his left knee.
Kevin Durant has been cleared to return to full team practices. Barring any setbacks, it is anticipated he will play in Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/uE2SfJnc9j
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 6, 2017
With the Playoffs just around the corner, KD says he can’t wait to get back out there.
Kevin Durant to ESPN this week on being out this long: "This s— killing me. I don't sit, I'm a hooper." Worked his way all the way back.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 6, 2017
Per the SF Chronicle:
The decision was made after team trainers evaluated Durant during workouts in recent days that included 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages.
Head coach Steve Kerr has said he plans to put Durant back into the starting lineup immediately, but will have him on a minutes limit at first. Durant will practice Friday, then have three regular-season games to ease into his usual workload before the playoffs.
“I’m not too worried about incorporating him because he’s been with us all season and fit right in from the beginning,” Kerr said recently. “We’ll plug him back in there and watch his minutes.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus