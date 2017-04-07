The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that All-Star forward Kevin Durant, barring any unforeseen setbacks, will be in uniform tomorrow night.

Durant has missed 19 games with a grade-2 MCL sprain and bone bruise to his left knee.

With the Playoffs just around the corner, KD says he can’t wait to get back out there.

Per the SF Chronicle:

The decision was made after team trainers evaluated Durant during workouts in recent days that included 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages.

 

Head coach Steve Kerr has said he plans to put Durant back into the starting lineup immediately, but will have him on a minutes limit at first. Durant will practice Friday, then have three regular-season games to ease into his usual workload before the playoffs.

 

“I’m not too worried about incorporating him because he’s been with us all season and fit right in from the beginning,” Kerr said recently. “We’ll plug him back in there and watch his minutes.”