The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that All-Star forward Kevin Durant, barring any unforeseen setbacks, will be in uniform tomorrow night.

Durant has missed 19 games with a grade-2 MCL sprain and bone bruise to his left knee.

Kevin Durant has been cleared to return to full team practices. Barring any setbacks, it is anticipated he will play in Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/uE2SfJnc9j — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 6, 2017

With the Playoffs just around the corner, KD says he can’t wait to get back out there.

Kevin Durant to ESPN this week on being out this long: "This s— killing me. I don't sit, I'm a hooper." Worked his way all the way back. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 6, 2017

Per the SF Chronicle: