After selecting Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Joel Embiid confirmed the Sixers’ new nickname.

According to Sixers fans, the new nickname is the "FEDS" (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons).. the FEDS are coming 🔥🔥🔥#TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Kevin Durant thinks Philly and its fans need to calm down a bit.

Kevin Durant ethers the Sixers' FEDS nickname: 'How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?' pic.twitter.com/DxdO09T5rA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2017

Sixers team president Bryan Colangelo was happy with his haul.

Per Philly.com: