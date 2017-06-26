After selecting Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Joel Embiid confirmed the Sixers’ new nickname.
According to Sixers fans, the new nickname is the "FEDS" (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons).. the FEDS are coming 🔥🔥🔥#TheProcess
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017
Kevin Durant thinks Philly and its fans need to calm down a bit.
Kevin Durant ethers the Sixers' FEDS nickname: 'How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?' pic.twitter.com/DxdO09T5rA
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2017
Sixers team president Bryan Colangelo was happy with his haul.
Per Philly.com:
“I was proud of the effort put forth by everyone in the room,” Colangelo said of his staff. “We were very well prepared for the draft, which was always something that you want to feel walking out of there.”
They acquired the 25th pick from the Orlando Magic to draft Latvian center Anzejs Pasceniks in exchange for future assets. The Sixers picked up two more foreign players in Australian Jonah Bolden and Frenchman Mathias Lessort in the second round while selling their other two second-round picks.
Pasceniks, Bolden, and Lessort will remain overseas for at least another year.
“We really do think that the players that we picked could in fact develop into bona fide NBA players,” Colangelo said.
