On the day of Tracy McGrady‘s Naismith Hall of Fame enshrinement, his basketball resume has unfortunately come into question.

Kevin Durant, who idolized McGrady growing up, took to twitter to defend the two-time NBA scoring champ.

The game will always be about buckets. When it comes to buckets, there was nobody like T-Mac. FOH, number 1 in the HOF. Respect OG — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 8, 2017

As they say, game recognize game.

