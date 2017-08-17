Kevin Durant weighed in on the LeBron James saga Wednesday afternoon, arguing that the Cavs can’t think about trading a legend like James.

KD says LeBron holds all of the cards in his relationship with Cleveland’s ownership.

Besides, Durant says, even if LBJ does end up leaving, the Cavs won’t come away empty-handed.

