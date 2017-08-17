Kevin Durant weighed in on the LeBron James saga Wednesday afternoon, arguing that the Cavs can’t think about trading a legend like James.

u can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

KD says LeBron holds all of the cards in his relationship with Cleveland’s ownership.

I feel what you're saying. Most owners think that way, but then you realize it's lebron james. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

Besides, Durant says, even if LBJ does end up leaving, the Cavs won’t come away empty-handed.

last time he left they got like 3 number one picks. So either way they are good lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

Related

Report: LeBron James Is ‘100 Percent Leaving’ Cavaliers in 2018