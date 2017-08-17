Kevin Durant weighed in on the LeBron James saga Wednesday afternoon, arguing that the Cavs can’t think about trading a legend like James.
u can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017
KD says LeBron holds all of the cards in his relationship with Cleveland’s ownership.
I feel what you're saying. Most owners think that way, but then you realize it's lebron james.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017
Besides, Durant says, even if LBJ does end up leaving, the Cavs won’t come away empty-handed.
last time he left they got like 3 number one picks. So either way they are good lol
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017
