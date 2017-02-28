The Washington Wizards never stood a chance in the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes last summer, mostly because the D.C. native “didn’t want to play at home.”

Durant says living and working in his childhood backyard wasn’t all that appealing.

KD and the Golden State Warriors are in town to take on the Wizards tonight.

“I don’t want to open up anything in the past, but I really just didn’t want to play at home,” Durant said. “It was nothing about the fans. Being at home, I was so happy with that part of my life — playing at home, being in front of friends, hanging with friends and family every day. That was a part of my life that has come and gone. “I was like, I’m trying to build a second part of my life as a man living in a different part of the country, just trying to do different things. I did everything I was supposed to do in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, I felt. Now it’s time to do something new. I didn’t want to come back. That’s just my thought process behind it. It had nothing to do with basketball, the fans, the city. “It was just like, ‘All right, that part of my life I’ve conquered already. What’s next?’”

