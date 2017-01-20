The Golden State Warriors are confident that they can re-sign both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry this summer when both superstars will be free agents.

It helps that both guys plan on sticking around The Bay Area.

Kevin Durant, who is expected to re-sign this summer, talks with @USATODAY about his Warriors future too https://t.co/aeiYagfMNT pic.twitter.com/4aS63bL7xn — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 19, 2017

KD says he’s committed to the Dubs for the long-term: