Kevin Durant sat out the Warriors’ Game 2 demolition of the Blazers, but thinks he’ll be in uniform once the series resumes on Saturday night in Portland.

KD addressed fans directly in a video message Thursday night.

The four-time NBA scoring champ says he’s not too concerned about his “little calf injury.”

Per the AP:

Durant posted an update about his injury during a livestream on his personal YouTube channel Thursday evening. He is hopeful of playing in Saturday’s Game 3 at Portland as the Warriors try to take a 3-0 lead in the series, though coach Steve Kerr said being up two games could affect any decision.

“I miss being out there with them and hopefully I’m out there the next game. Speaking of that, I have a little calf injury,” Durant said, showing his left calf wrapped with blue tape. “Unfortunate that I pulled my calf in Game 1 in the third quarter. It felt good to finish the game but afterward it tightened up on me a little bit and I was sore for the next few days.”



Golden State took the day off from practice Thursday following the 110-81 victory, then was scheduled to practice Friday morning before flying to Portland.

“It’s a bummer, man, I hate being out. I hate being hurt,” Durant said. “It’s something that’s kind of out of my control right now, just try to get better. … I’m positive about it. Up 2-0, going to Portland, the series starts Game 3. Can’t wait.”