Kevin Durant is dealing with a left calf strain, and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

For Game 2: Durant (L calf strain), Livingston (R index finger sprain & hand contusion), Barnes (R ankle/foot sprain) are all Questionable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 18, 2017

The Golden State Warriors, however, aren’t sweating Durant’s possible absence in such a crucial game.

The Dubs have “learned to play without KD” this season.

Per the SF Chronicle: