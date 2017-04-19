Kevin Durant is dealing with a left calf strain, and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
For Game 2: Durant (L calf strain), Livingston (R index finger sprain & hand contusion), Barnes (R ankle/foot sprain) are all Questionable.
The Golden State Warriors, however, aren’t sweating Durant’s possible absence in such a crucial game.
The Dubs have “learned to play without KD” this season.
Per the SF Chronicle:
While Durant watched from the bench, the Warriors rebounded from their first three-game skid since November 2013 with a 13-game winning streak. The absence of their most consistent player forced everyone from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to David West and Andre Iguodala to deliver more complete performances. Anchored by a frenetic, switch-heavy defense, Golden State held off San Antonio for the top overall seed.
“When you go through a month without (Durant), it’s not just talk,” said Curry, referencing the next-man-up axiom commonly used during this type of situation. “It’s proven results. You’ve figured out how to do it by committee. … We’ll be ready for whatever happens.”
“We’ve learned to play without KD,” assistant coach Bruce Fraser said. “Now, that doesn’t mean we don’t need him. But if we have to patch things together for a bit, we feel confident we’ll be OK.”
